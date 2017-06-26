BRIEF-CalAmp reports Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 26 ASETEK A/S:
* ASETEK RECEIVES FOLLOW-ON ORDER FROM PENGUIN COMPUTING
* ORDER HAS A VALUE OF USD 140,000 WITH DELIVERY TO BE COMPLETED IN Q3 2017
* FURTHER ORDER FROM PENGUIN COMPUTING, AN ESTABLISHED DATA CENTER OEM, FOR AN UNDISCLOSED HPC INSTALLATION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 27 The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc can proceed, a federal judge ruled late on Monday, meaning the iPhone chip supplier must now wage a fight with U.S. regulators even as it contests a separate $1 billion lawsuit filed by Apple Inc.
June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday: