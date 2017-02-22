BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Asetek A/S:
* Asetek signs data center product development agreement
* Says end-goal of development agreement is to have products in market before year-end and resulting revenue to have significant impact on Asetek's future data center business Source text for Eikon:
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07