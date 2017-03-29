Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
March 29 ASF Group Ltd
* ASF Group Ltd and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham will be working jointly together in assessing and developing a infrastructure project in Castle Green area
* Gross development value of project will be approximately A$9 billion
* Project will create an estimated 8,000 employment opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.