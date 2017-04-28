UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc-
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, 2017, Douglas A. Kessler resigned from his position as president of company
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - on april 27, board appointed Sarah Zubiate Darrouzet to board
* Ashford Hospitality Prime- also on april 27, board appointed Richard J. Stockton as president of co in addition to his current role as CEO of co Source text: (bit.ly/2oQLfjA) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources