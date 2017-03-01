UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel Yountville in Yountville, California for $96.5 million
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - entered into a letter of intent to acquire a luxury resort for approximately $150 million
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt Source text: (bit.ly/2lV93og) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources