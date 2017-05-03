BRIEF-Investar Holding reports acquisition approvals
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
May 3 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - withdrawing preliminary proxy statement and proposed slate of seven independent directors for election to Felcor's board
* Ashford Hospitality- determined there is no cost-effective, actionable path forward toward agreement,withdrawn its non-binding proposal for Felcor
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - "Ashford Trust continues to believe that its offer would have been more attractive to shareholders than RLJ offer"
* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - company plans to liquidate its investment in Felcor stock over time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye