UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 21 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc:
* Ashford Hospitality Trust - nominating a slate of seven independent directors for election to FelCor's board at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc says owner of 4.5% of outstanding common shares of FelCor lodging trust incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources