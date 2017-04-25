UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc
* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's acceptance of an alternative merger proposal
* Says believes its offer would have been more attractive to shareholders than RLJ offer as it included 50 pct cash
* Ashford Hospitality says is disappointed that Felcor board of directors decided not to meaningfully engage on recently revised offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources