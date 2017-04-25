April 25 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford Hospitality Trust responds to Felcor Lodging Trust's acceptance of an alternative merger proposal

* Says believes its offer would have been more attractive to shareholders than RLJ offer as it included 50 pct cash

* Ashford Hospitality says is disappointed that Felcor board of directors decided not to meaningfully engage on recently revised offer