UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 3 Ashford Inc
* Ashford says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 2.5% to $221.11 during Q1
* Ashford inc says comparable revpar for all hotels not under renovation increased 5.8% to $284.67 during Q1
* Ashford reports first quarter 2017 results
* says on march 1, 2017, company announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80-room hotel yountville in yountville, ca for $96.5 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.46
* Ashford inc says intends to finance property with approximately $50 million of non-recourse mortgage debt
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources