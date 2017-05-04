May 4 Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford Trust reports first quarter 2017 results

* Says comparable revpar for all hotels increased 3.4% during quarter

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* Says comparable revpar for all hotels not under renovation increased 4.5% during quarter

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S