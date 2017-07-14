FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
July 14, 2017 / 6:06 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc

* Assets under management increased by $2.8 billion during quarter to end-June.

* Saw positive investment performance of $1.6 billion and net inflows of $1.2 billion.

* Total assets at end-June were $58.7 billion.

* Net inflows were delivered in blended debt, corporate debt, equities and alternatives.

* Flows were flat in external debt, multi-asset and overlay/liquidity.

* Local currency experienced a net outflow as a consequence of a large institutional account redemption.

* Saw positive investment performance across fixed income and equities, with particularly strong performance in local currency and external debt.

* Performance was flat in multi-asset, alternatives and overlay/liquidity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.