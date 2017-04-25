BRIEF-Southern Publishing and Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 25 Asia Enterprises Holding Ltd:
* Group expects to report a net loss in 1q17
* Says group witnessed slower sales of steel products as compared to corresponding quarter in previous year
* Asia enterprises holding says Group experienced increased depreciation charges with effect from 1q17 following completion of warehouse redevelopment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.1047 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
SYDNEY, June 16 Australia's consumer watchdog has filed a lawsuit against Thermomix-maker Vorwerk Electorwerk's local arm, alleging the company failed to report injuries caused by a faulty product.
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment