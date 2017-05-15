BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15Asia Pacific Satellite Inc :
* Says it signed 17.4 billion won contract with Korea Aerospace Research Institute, to provide electronic units
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/nm76PQ
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt