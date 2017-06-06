BRIEF-Greenspace Brands reports 63.4 pct reduction in quarterly net loss
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
June 6 Asia Resources Holdings Ltd
* Announces disposal of 40% equity interest in and sale loan owed by shenzhen penghongsheng industrial development company ltd
* Unit entered into disposal agreement with shenzhen shi anye chuangzhan investment development company in relation to disposal
* Disposal for a consideration of rmb160 million
* Group is expected to record an unaudited gain on disposal of approximately rmb2 million
* After deducting expenses relating to disposal, it is expected that there will be net proceeds of approximately rmb159.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.