BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Asia Resources Holdings Limited
* Liu Yan Chee, James has been appointed as an executive director of company Source text (bit.ly/2q2i81t) Further company coverage:
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm