April 27 Asia Resources Holdings Ltd:

* Discloseable transaction in relation to the disposal of 60% equity interest in and sale loan owed by Shenzhen Penghongsheng Industrial Development Company Limited

* Deal for rmb240 million

* Co's unit to sell 60% equity interest in Shenzhen Penghongsheng Industrial Development to Shenzhen Shi Anye Chuangzhan Investment Source text: [bit.ly/2p7Lw5b] Further company coverage: