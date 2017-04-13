BRIEF-Ses Networks and Orange Central African Republic partner to reinforce connectivity in country
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
April 13 Asian Pay Television Trust
* Somnath Adak has been appointed as chief financial officer
* Brian Mckinley has been appointed as chief executive officer and executive director of board
* Lu Fang-Ming has been appointed as non-executive director and vice chairman of board
* Cheong Wei Yue has resigned as chief executive officer and executive director of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 15 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.