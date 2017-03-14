UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 14 Asian Star Co Ltd:
* Acquired equity shares of Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd by way of participation in rights issue
* Acquired 16.8 million equity shares at 5 rupees each in cash Source text: (bit.ly/2noGWwi) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources