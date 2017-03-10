BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Shen Wei as chief financial officer
* Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Asiaray Media Group Ltd:
* Board expects group to record an increase in revenue by approximately 4% for year ended 31 December 2016
* Board expects group to record a net profit after tax of approximately HK$35 million to HK$45 million for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result due to growth in revenue generated from group's media advertising business in airport segment and metro line segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY ECKLEY INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.
NEW DELHI, June 16 Television advertising rates for Sunday's cricket final between India and Pakistan are 10 times the normal price, industry sources said, as millions of fans are expected to tune in for a clash that last time ranked among the six most-watched sporting events.