BRIEF-Biovica International Q4 net sales up at SEK 137,000
* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Asit Biotech SA:
* Cash position at year end 2016 was 13.4 million euros ($14.2 million)
* No FY revenue versus 4,000 euros year ago
* FY operating loss 12.3 million euros versus loss 7.6 million euros year ago
* FY net loss 12.3 million euros versus loss 7.7 million euros year ago
* In 2017, intends to continue preclinical and clinical development of its drug candidates in accordance with planned timeline
* Obtained positive clinical phase III data with its GP-asit+™ product candidate for grass pollen induced allergic Rhinitis
* Says GP-ASIT+ induced a 15 percent to 21 percent reduction in combined clinical symptom and medication score (CSMS), which is only slightly below originally defined 20 percent threshold
* Safety and tolerability profile for HDM-ASIT+ has been confirmed in a recent Phase I/IIa trial
* Received 6 million euros grant from Walloon government to support development program to design, develop and clinically test new product candidates targeting various food allergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK 5.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into a three year supply agreement with HLH Biopharma Vertriebs GmBH covering supply of LPLDL Capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Consort medical plc - fy revenue 294.0 million stg versus. 276.9 million stg