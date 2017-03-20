BRIEF-Eagle Energy announces ISS's recommendations; to accelerate cost reductions
* Eagle Energy Inc announces independent advisory firm recommendation supporting a vote on Eagle's yellow proxy and additional cost reduction initiatives
March 20 Asit Biotech SA:
* Asit Biotech announces the appointment of Gerd Zettlmeissl as CO's new Chairman of the Board
* Beatrice De Vos having stood down to focus on new projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eagle Energy Inc announces independent advisory firm recommendation supporting a vote on Eagle's yellow proxy and additional cost reduction initiatives
* Announced launch of its Prime Now one- and two-hour delivery service in Denver Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: