BRIEF-Sygnity revaluates its projects
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT MADE REVALUATION OF ITS PROJECTS AND IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT RISK OF ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULT AND PROFITABILITY
June 12 ASJ Inc
* Says 1,848 units of its first series options were exercised to 184,800 shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 12
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QAt4fR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT MADE REVALUATION OF ITS PROJECTS AND IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT RISK OF ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULT AND PROFITABILITY
* AudioCodes Ltd says Nuvias has also been appointed as master distributor for audiocodes' range of Skype for business and SIP handsets across EMEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Snipp secures six-figure contract for a new application of its expertise in promotions marketing and provides update on financing