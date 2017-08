Aug 1 (Reuters) - ASKNET AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ASKNET AG INFORMS ABOUT EXECUTION OF THE CAPITAL REDUCTION

* ‍LISTING SHARES ON BASIC BOARD OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE WILL BE CHANGED TO A RELATION OF 10:1 AFTER END OF TRADING ON AUGUST 10​