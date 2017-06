April 28 Asknet AG

* FY gross profit at 8.92 million euros ($9.71 million) at group level, down approx. 14 percent on previous year's 10.39 million euros

* With FY sales revenues down by roughly 6 percent to 68.72 million euros (previous year: 73.32 million euros)

* FY transaction revenues fell by approx. 11 percent to 73.96 million euros (previous year: 83.20 million euros)

* FY adjusted consolidated earnings after taxes (EAT) came to -1.10 million euros

* Expects group's gross profits to pick up in fiscal year 2017

In medium term, however, earnings before taxes are expected to reach approx. 10 percent of gross profits on a sustained basis