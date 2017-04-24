BRIEF-Internet of Things signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
April 24 ASM International NV:
* Announces that it intends to sell a stake of 20 million shares of total outstanding share capital in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (ASMPT) through a partial secondary share placement
* Following planned divestment ASMI will own approximately 34 percent of shares in ASMPT
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group
