April 24 ASM International NV:

* Announces that it intends to sell a stake of 20 million shares of total outstanding share capital in ASM Pacific Technology Ltd (ASMPT) through a partial secondary share placement

* Following planned divestment ASMI will own approximately 34 percent of shares in ASMPT Source text: bit.ly/2ps26hh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)