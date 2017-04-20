April 20 ASM International NV:

* Q1 new orders is 204.2 million euros ($219.4 million) versus 180 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net sales is 144.5 million euros versus 141 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net profit is 35.9 million euros versus 5.4 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating income is 14.8 million euros versus 15.6 million euros in Reuters poll

* For Q2 we expect a sales level of 180-200 million euros, on a currency comparable level

* The order intake in Q2 is expected to remain at a high level of 190-210 million euros, also on a currency comparable level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9306 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)