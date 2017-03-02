March 2 ASM International NV:

* Q4 new orders 176.9 million euros ($185.9 million) versus 143 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 operating result 29.9 million euros versus 25.4 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 net sales 172.6 million euros versus 161 million euros in Reuters poll

* Q4 adjusted net earnings 61.5 million euros versus 42.1 million euros in Reuters poll

* Dram segment is expected to show a modest recovery in 2017

* Projects a year-on-year sales increase for the first half of 2017, whereby company expects a sales level of 135-145 million euros for Q1 and 160-200 million euros for Q2

* Expect that the single wafer ALD market experienced a double digit decline in 2016

* Forecasts the single wafer ALD market to reach a size of approx. USD 1.5 billion in 2020-2021

* Order intake in Q1 is expected to remain healthy at a level of 170-190 million euros, also on a currency comparable level

* Continue to expect a clear improvement in the single wafer ALD market in 2017

Announces that its Management Board authorized an increase to 100 million euros in its share buyback program announced in October