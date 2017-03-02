March 3 Asm Pacific Technology Ltd
* Fy net profit HK$1.44 billion, up 50.9 percent
* Fy group revenue US$1.84 billion , up 9.8 percent
* Final dividend of hk$1.10 per share
* "Strong momentum will continue and 2017 is likely to be a
year of growth for the group"
* "Expect group billing for q1 to show only a small
sequential improvement over the preceeding quarter"
* Expect strong y-o-y double digit percentage improvement in
group's billing during the q1 of this year
* "For the group booking in Q1, we expect it to improve
sequentially and to demonstrate an even stronger double digit
percentage growth on y-o-y basis"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: