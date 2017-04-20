April 21 Asm Pacific Technology Ltd

* Q1 group revenue $484.7 million, up 31.4 percent

* Q1 net profit of HK$729.2 million, up 470%

* Expect bookings in Q2 to remain at a similar level as Q1

* Expect group bookings in Q2 to achieve a strong double digit percentage growth year-on-year

* Expect gross margin of group to continue to improve during second quarter this year