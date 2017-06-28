UPDATE 4-U.S. Senate Republicans struggle to salvage healthcare effort
* Trump spurns Schumer proposal for meeting of all senators (Recasts with more McConnell meetings, Trump comments)
June 28 ASML Holding NV:
* ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trump spurns Schumer proposal for meeting of all senators (Recasts with more McConnell meetings, Trump comments)
* Says shareholders approved appointment of all 11 director nominees
* Anthem statement regarding individual market participation Nevada