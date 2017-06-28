UPDATE 2-EDF must replace Flamanville reactor cover by 2024 - regulator
* Greenpeace calls on minister to halt reactor construction (Adds ASN, EDF comments)
June 28 Areva Sa
* French regulator asn says it will present its position on the edf flamanville reactor vessel at a news conference wednesday afternoon 1600 paris time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Paris newsroom, paris.equities@thomsonreuters.com email; +33 1 4949 5452)
* Greenpeace calls on minister to halt reactor construction (Adds ASN, EDF comments)
* U.S. dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold hovers around 100-day moving average (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened for a second straight day following a global cyber attack and a delay to U.S. healthcare legislation that fueled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass measures
* Edf's head of flamanville 3 says EDF will conform to asn requirements