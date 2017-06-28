PRECIOUS-Weaker dollar helps lift gold for second straight day

* U.S. dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold hovers around 100-day moving average (Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Peter Hobson NEW YORK/LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened for a second straight day following a global cyber attack and a delay to U.S. healthcare legislation that fueled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass measures