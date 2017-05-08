BRIEF-Prime Living buys 10 pct in Prime Living Ireland for SEK 10 million
* PRIME LIVING ACQUIRES 10% IN PRIME LIVING IRELAND LTD FOR SEK 10 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :
* Notice of mandatory redemption in connection with all of its issued and outstanding 7.250% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares
* Redemption price will be $25 per 7.250% preference share; Redemption is to take place on July 1, 2017 Source text : (bit.ly/2qSzYAz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Financial firms in Britain must submit applications by July 3 for licences for sweeping new European Union securities rules that will come into effect from 2018, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT