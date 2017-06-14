June 14 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* Has been informed that Italian court has dismissed Aspen's appeal against Italian Competition Authority

* Appeal relating to Aspen's portfolio of oncology products distributed in Italy

* Effect of ruling is that Aspen will be obliged to now pay fine imposed by ICA in amount of eur 5.2 million, plus interest thereon

* Says will engage its advisers and consider matter further against receipt of those reasons