June 14 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:
* Has been informed that Italian court has dismissed Aspen's
appeal against Italian Competition Authority
* Appeal relating to Aspen's portfolio of oncology products
distributed in Italy
* Effect of ruling is that Aspen will be obliged to now pay
fine imposed by ICA in amount of eur 5.2 million, plus interest
thereon
* Says will engage its advisers and consider matter further
against receipt of those reasons
