March 1 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

*

* Sees six months to dec.31 headline earnings per share up 49 pct to 57 pct , between 624.0 to 657.5 cents

* Sees six months to dec.31 nheps up 3 pct to 8 pct, between 675.2 to 707.9