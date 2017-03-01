BRIEF-TG Therapeutics provides additional data from early-stage cancer drug study
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
March 1 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:
* Sees six months to dec.31 headline earnings per share up 49 pct to 57 pct , between 624.0 to 657.5 cents
* Sees six months to dec.31 nheps up 3 pct to 8 pct, between 675.2 to 707.9
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults
* Immune Pharmaceuticals signs agreement to regain worldwide rights for Ceplene