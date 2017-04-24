April 24 Aspen:
* Notes media reports that competition commission has
decided to take up democratic alliance's request to investigate
alleged anti-competitive conduct of co in South Africa
* Welcomes process and opportunity to categorically set
aside such allegations of anti- competitive behavior
* Committed to full and constructive engagement with
competition commission should it wish to pursue such an
investigation
* Aspen has not increased pricing of its products outside of
this regulatory framework
