* Notes media reports that competition commission has decided to take up democratic alliance's request to investigate alleged anti-competitive conduct of co in South Africa

* Welcomes process and opportunity to categorically set aside such allegations of anti- competitive behavior

* Committed to full and constructive engagement with competition commission should it wish to pursue such an investigation

* Aspen has not increased pricing of its products outside of this regulatory framework