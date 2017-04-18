April 18 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
:
* Aspen’S response to the press reports of 14 and 15 April
2017
* Demonstrated commitment to providing medicines affordably
over many years, supply of oncology products in question is no
exception
* Aspen will not comment on these public allegations
* Aspen looks forward to opportunity to demonstrate
integrity and legality of its practices in context of these
legal processes.
* Oncology portfolio in question generated revenue in EU in
Aspen's FY ended 30 June 2016 of EUR 60 million (963 mln rand)
