BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 ASR Nederland NV:
* FY operating result at 599 million euros, up 11.5 pct, driven by strong business performance and income from acquired businesses
* FY net result up 6.3 pct, rising to 659 million euros, primarily reflecting the increase in operating result
* Proposed cash dividend of 1.27 euros per share, up 12 pct
* FY combined ratio at 95.6 pct, ahead of targeted 97.0 pct
* FY gross written premiums up 5.8 pct, rising to 4,328 million euros, reflecting increases in both non-life and life segments
* Says on track towards achieving medium-term targets
* Holding cash position of 354 million euros at year-end 2016 (target 350 million euros)
* Increase in Solvency II ratio (standard formula and post-dividend) to 189 pct from 180 pct at the beginning of 2016
* Before proposed dividend, the solvency ii ratio was 194 percent at the end of 2016
* FY operating return on equity 14.1 percent versus 14.4 percent year ago
* FY combined ratio non-life segment 95.6 percent versus 95.0 percent year ago
* FY operating result 599 million euros versus 537 million euros year ago
* Cost reduction initiatives on track to achieve medium term target of 50 million euros
Cost reduction initiatives on track to achieve medium term target of 50 million euros

* On track towards achieving our medium-term targets
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14