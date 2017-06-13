BRIEF-Cnp Assurances signs partnership with Concilio
* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH CONCILIO
June 13 Stichting Administratiekantoor Beheer Financiële Instellingen:
* Completed accelerated book building offering of 25 million shares in A.S.R. Nederland N.V.
* Offering in A.S.R. Nederland at EUR 29.00 per share, for aggregate proceeds of EUR 725 million
SINGAPORE, June 22 (IFR) - Chinese high-yield property bonds gapped out 5bp-10bp despite a strong pushback from Dalian Wanda Group against rumours that Chinese banks had ordered the sale of its bonds.