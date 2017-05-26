May 26Asrapport Dining Co Ltd

* Says its unit Atariya Foods Limited plans to acquire a France-based company Riem Becker SAS, which is engaged in catering business, from an Oita-based firm at the price of 381 million yen

* Says unit will hold 74 percent voting power of Riem Becker SAS on May 30

