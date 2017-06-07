CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in northern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
June 7 ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA:
* ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR MACROLOGIC SA SHARES
* ENTRIES IN TENDER OFFER AMOUNTED TO ABOUT 88.29 PERCENT STAKE OF MACROLOGIC SA
* TRANSACTIONS TO BE SETTLED ON JUNE 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it plans to acquire at least 80 percent stake of shares in a life creation firm at T$63.1 per share, for T$688.0 million in total