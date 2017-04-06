BRIEF-Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode
* Uber faces fresh probe from U.S. FTC over its privacy practices - Recode, citing sources Source: http://bit.ly/2splbBt Further company coverage:
April 6 Telecom Italia says:
* group of asset management companies and international investors, with a declared shareholding of around 1.86 percent, has filed its slate of candidates for board renewal
* list includes Lucia Calvosa, Francesca Cornelli, Dario Frigerio, Danilo Vivarelli, Ferruccio Borsani,
* all candidates declare themselves independent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
ISTANBUL, June 14 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was to travel to Kuwait on Wednesday evening after completing a visit to Qatar, foreign ministry sources said, in his quest to broker an end to a dispute betweeen the Gulf state and other Arab countries.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing on Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approve a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.