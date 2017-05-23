May 23 Assura Plc
* 21.2 pct increase in investment property, to 1.3 billion
bln (2016: 1.1 billion bln)
* 7.6 pct growth in diluted EPRA NAV per share to 49.3 pence
(2016: 45.8 pence)
* 16.6 pct increase in rent roll to 74.4 million stg (2016:
63.8 million stg)
* 20 pct increase in EPRA EPS to 2.4 pence (2016: 2.0 pence)
* 95.2 million stg profit before tax (2016: 28.8 million
stg)
* Fully covered dividend increased by 9.8 pct to 2.25 pence
(2016: 2.05 pence)
* There is cross party support for investment in primary
care sector to relieve pressure on secondary care
* There is broad policy consensus that investment in primary
care estate is key to transformation and sustainability of nhs
* With a general election just a few weeks away, all eyes
will be on next steps for nhs policy after 8 june
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: