BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical's share trade to halt on June 19, resume on June 20
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
Feb 27 Assura Plc
* Appointment of CEO
* appointment of Jonathan Murphy as chief executive officer
* Jonathan has been Interim CEO since 3 October 2016
* Board will now commence a search for a new finance director. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says share trade to halt on June 19 in order to disclose asset acquisition plan, trading in shares to resume on June 20
* Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage: