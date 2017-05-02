French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Assurant Inc:
* Assurant reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Q1 earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net investment income $ 120.6 million versus $135.7 million
* Assurant -Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income from global housing, global lifestyle and global preneed segments totaled $1.38 billion compared to $1.55 billion last year
* Assurant Inc says combined ratio for risk-based businesses increased to 82.9 percent in Q1 2017 from 80.7 percent in prior-year quarter
* Assurant Inc sees for FY 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results
* Operating earnings per diluted share for FY 2017 , excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016
* Assurant Inc - for 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results
* Assurant Inc -for 2017 assurant operating earnings per diluted share, excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
