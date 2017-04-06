April 6 Assured Guaranty Ltd -
* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA
restructuring support agreement
* Believe oversight board should "promptly facilitate title
VI execution under promesa of modified RSA"
* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will
extend maturity on relending bonds purchased in 2016
* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will
commit to purchase $18 million of relending bonds in July 2017
* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will
provide $120 million of principal payment deferrals in 2018
through 2023
