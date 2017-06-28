BRIEF-Georgia Power says co, Southern Nuclear prepared to assume Vogtle project management by late july
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 28 Assured Guaranty Ltd:
* Assured guaranty responds to failure of Puerto Rico oversight board to comply with PROMESA on prepa’s rsa
* Assured guaranty ltd says will exercise its rights and remedies as guarantor of prepa special revenue bonds
* Assured guaranty - payments to holders of prepa bonds insured by assured guaranty will continue to be paid without interruption for the life of the bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Georgia power, southern nuclear prepared to assume vogtle project management by late july
June 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board said on Wednesday it was still in debt restructuring talks with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, a day after rejecting a proposed deal to restructure $9 billion of the utility's bonds.
June 28 Puerto Rico's financial oversight board on Wednesday said it is still discussing a debt restructuring with creditors of the island's power utility, PREPA, and could be persuaded to support a proposed deal it had previously rejected, with some changes.