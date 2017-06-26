Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
June 26 Assured Guaranty Ltd:
* Assured Guaranty takes step toward combining European subsidiaries
* Assured Guaranty Ltd - result of planned combination will be merger of AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU with and into AGE, with AGE as surviving entity
* Assured Guaranty Ltd - acquired 3 companies, Assured Guaranty (London) Plc, Assured Guaranty (UK) Plc and CIFG Europe Sa
* Upon merger, obligations and bonds insured by AGLN, AGUK and CIFG EU will become insured obligations of AGE
June 27 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:
WILMINGTON, Del., June 27 The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co on Tuesday in a $2 billion dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co that stems from cost overruns at a pair of unfinished U.S. nuclear power plants.