UPDATE 3-S.Korea tightens rules on housing to restrain buying frenzy in some cities
* More curbs could be on the way if overheating widens -vice fin min (Adds analyst comment, context)
May 15 Asta Funding Inc:
* Asta Funding Inc announces decision to restate Q1 2017
* Restating its previously issued unaudited consolidated financial statements as of and for quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Audit committee of board concluded, that these financial statements and disclosures should no longer be relied upon
* Company's filing of its form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2017 will be delayed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More curbs could be on the way if overheating widens -vice fin min (Adds analyst comment, context)
* Says to consider buying 5.8 million shares of New Line Buildtech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 19 Japanese stocks hit two-week highs on Monday, as the dollar's steady performance against the yen fuelled buying of futures, while Nomura Real Estate dived after saying Japan Post was no longer considering buying a stake in the property company.