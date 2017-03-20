BRIEF-Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system in Japan
* Transenterix announces sale of Senhance robotic surgery system at Saitama Medical University International medical center in Japan
March 20 Asta Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 1.8 million shares of the company via initial public offering, at 8,000 won/share, to raise 14 billion won
* Says it will list under symbol of "246720" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market
* Listing date is March 20
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FgWFQC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Aimmune Therapeutics to present data on peanut allergy in Europe at the European Academy Of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Parexel collaborates with Sanofi to advance the use of wearable devices in life science industry