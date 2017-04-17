April 17 Astaka Holdings Ltd:

* Astaka Holdings says unveils show units for new development at pengerang where Saudi Aramco announced $7 billion in downstream investments

* Astaka Holdings says Saudi Aramco's investment expected to lead to capital appreciation of property developments near Pengerang

* Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project is being developed by Malaysian state oil company Petronas