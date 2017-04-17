UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Astaka Holdings Ltd:
* Astaka Holdings says unveils show units for new development at pengerang where Saudi Aramco announced $7 billion in downstream investments
* Astaka Holdings says Saudi Aramco's investment expected to lead to capital appreciation of property developments near Pengerang
* Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project is being developed by Malaysian state oil company Petronas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources